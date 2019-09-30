Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,173.31. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

