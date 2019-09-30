Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Decreased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 247,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

