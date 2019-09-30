Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Short Interest Update

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 22,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

MDRX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

