Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $165.98

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.07, but opened at $165.98. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $167.23, with a volume of 14,663,485 shares traded.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $425.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

