Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $165.98

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.07, but opened at $165.98. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $167.23, with a volume of 14,663,485 shares traded.
BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $425.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
