Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 98,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.25. 41,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $168.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

