Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.90. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 2,147,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

