Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Holdings Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 2,494.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,799 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,624 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 222,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 227,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.56. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALDR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.