AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 123,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 133.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

