Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $547.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.50 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $601.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.84.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

