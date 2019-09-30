AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) received a $80.00 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.32.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,903. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $381,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $750,974.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,521 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $185,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 2,439.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

