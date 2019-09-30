Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $10,050.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00689205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.