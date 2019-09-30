Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.26. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 60,551 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on ADXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
