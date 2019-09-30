Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $164.17. 256,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

