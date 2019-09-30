ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $488.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,636,359 coins and its circulating supply is 82,494,349 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

