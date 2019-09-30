Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ACU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383. Acme United has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

