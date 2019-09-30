AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. ValuEngine downgraded AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America cut AB SKF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

