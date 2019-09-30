Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE AAN opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $931,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,479.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $77,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

