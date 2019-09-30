$90.89 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report $90.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.81 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $83.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $358.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.24 million to $362.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $380.36 million, with estimates ranging from $379.57 million to $380.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 303,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

