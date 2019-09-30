$871.64 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $871.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the highest is $874.77 million. Illumina reported sales of $853.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,949,385 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Broderick Brian C raised its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Illumina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,548. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

