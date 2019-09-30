$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $740,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $110,293.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 27,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,764. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $173.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

