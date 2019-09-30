$634.95 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $634.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.70 million and the lowest is $623.80 million. Catalent reported sales of $551.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,494,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 712,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

