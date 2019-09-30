58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. BOCOM International lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,971,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,604,000 after acquiring an additional 122,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 978,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,147. 58.com has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

