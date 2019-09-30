51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 5.5% Higher

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.00, 264,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 241,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 474.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

