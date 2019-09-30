500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:WBAI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 701.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

