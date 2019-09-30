500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:WBAI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 701.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%.
500.com Company Profile
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
