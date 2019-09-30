$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce $5.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 million and the lowest is $3.78 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $23.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.04 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $131.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 4,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $435.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

