47,444 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.5% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $189.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781,782. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

