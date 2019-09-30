3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.50. 1,440,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,964. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

