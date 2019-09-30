30,700 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.