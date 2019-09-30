$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $2.97. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $14.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. 1,351,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

