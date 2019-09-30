240,123 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,689,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.75. 9,632,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,470,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

