2,204 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

