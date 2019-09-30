20,000 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.28. 33,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $100,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

