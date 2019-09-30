15,953 Shares in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 54.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,429. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $65,550.00. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 31,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $131,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,701 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.