1,506 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 634.3% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. grace capital now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.53. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,649. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

