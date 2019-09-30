$133.06 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $133.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.70 million and the highest is $134.57 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $549.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.50 million to $557.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.09 million, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $575.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 64,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,138. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

