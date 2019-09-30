$1.46 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.69. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $8.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. 249,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

