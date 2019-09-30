$1.19 EPS Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.17. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.30.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

