-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 148,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $222.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,699,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

