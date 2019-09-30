-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 148,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $222.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,699,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.