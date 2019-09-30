$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

