-$0.37 EPS Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%.

UMRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Unum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 141,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

