$0.31 EPS Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Pacira Biosciences also posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,301 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 1,144,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.