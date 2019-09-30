$0.29 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 707,945 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.