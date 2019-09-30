$0.27 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

DOC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $327,250. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

