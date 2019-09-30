-$0.18 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $59,111.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 2,389,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

