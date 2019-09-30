-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million.

LONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LONE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 69,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,076. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

