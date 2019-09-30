$0.07 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.60. 791,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $123,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $291,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,897,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $990,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.