$0.05 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.08.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

