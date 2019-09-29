Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for about 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zuora worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zuora by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 90.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 2,199,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,747. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $166,000.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $933,325. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.