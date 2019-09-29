Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $78,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,448. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.