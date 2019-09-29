ZelCash Price Hits $0.0590 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00859894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00219103 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 77,866,400 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

